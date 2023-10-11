JEFFERSON CITY, Mo – Lieutenant Governor Mike Kohoe has ordered the Missouri State Capitol dome to be lit blue and white in honor of Israeli and American lives lost in Israel and to show support for the people of Israel as they fight back against Hamas terrorists.

From Friday, October 13, at sunset, which is the start of the Jewish Sabbath, until Sunday, October 15, at sunrise, the Capitol dome will shine blue and white.

In a joint statement, Governor Parson and Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe said they are against the terrorist killings in Israel and stood with the people of Israel:

“The barbarism committed by Iran-backed Hamas terrorists has now claimed the lives of more than 1,200 people and 22 Americans, including one Missourian, in Israel. We mourn these innocent lives lost and pray for all those who have fallen victim to this merciless terror. This brutal, indiscriminate killing of civilian men and women, children, babies, and the elderly by Hamas terrorists cannot be ignored. Missouri, the United States, and the world must stand against these wicked atrocities. Together, we declare that the State of Missouri stands strong in solidarity with Israel and the Jewish people. Today, tomorrow, or however long it takes to root out this evil, Missouri supports our ally, Israel, in this fight and its right to defend itself.”