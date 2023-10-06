JEFFERSON CITY – In honor of fallen Missouri firefighters, Acting Governor Mike Kehoe has ordered the Capitol dome to be lit in red.

Lieutenant Governor Kehoe has ordered the Missouri State Capitol dome to be lighted in red from sunset on Saturday, October 7, until sunrise on Sunday, October 8, 2023, in honor of Missouri’s fallen firefighters.

The dome’s lighting goes along with the Fire Fighters Memorial service in Kingdom City. Governor Parson has declared October 8 as Fire Service Memorial Day in Missouri.

The Fire Fighters Memorial Foundation of Missouri will host a candlelight vigil at the memorial for all deceased firefighters on Saturday, October 7, starting at 7 p.m.

On Sunday, October 8, beginning at 10:30 a.m., a memorial service will be held at the memorial to honor Missouri firefighters who lost their lives in the line of duty in 2022.