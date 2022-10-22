JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The dome of the Missouri Capitol building shined pink on Friday in recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Like many previous years, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson ordered the Capitol to shine pink in October. He says the gesture is meant to remember people who died of breast cancer, survivors, people currently battling breast cancer and doctors who treat the disease.

“We all likely know someone in our lives who has had to face a breast cancer diagnosis,” said Gov. Parson via a news release. “We light the Capitol pink to recognize our many Missourians affected by breast cancer, those providing support and resources to cancer patients, and those working to find a cure.”

The dome shined pink from sunset Friday to sunrise Saturday.