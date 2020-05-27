Missouri casinos can reopen next week

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – The Missouri Gaming Commission’s order closing the state’s casinos expires at midnight this Sunday. Government officials and casino operators are preparing for the reopening.

All casinos in the state were ordered closed on March 17 because of the coronavirus crisis. The casinos are anxious to get their doors open again.

Ameristar Casino in St. Charles just announced it will reopen Monday, June 1. The casino is promising a safe and comfortable environment for guests.

The casino’s Facebook page shows video of enhanced cleaning procedures. Management says they will utilize personal protection equipment throughout the casino. Guests will be offered face masks if they don’t have one, filters for air circulation will be changed more frequently. Social distancing will be employed and the number of guests will be limited in certain areas.

St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann is concerned that if Ameristar is one of two casinos reopening the area on Monday—the other being Lumiere Place in downtown St. Louis—they may have swarms of gamblers show up.

“Obviously, those people waiting in line – we don’t want them breathing down each other’s neck and so I am very hopeful, and that’s one of things we want to meet with the casino people tomorrow, is to make sure they are prepared to deal with those long lines,” he said. “Normally, this would be the kind of thing we would love to see people coming from all over the region coming to spend their money in St. Charles County but those people, in some cases, are bringing with them the virus.”

The Missouri Gaming Commission says Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers who are in casinos anyway to enforce gaming laws will keep an eye out for people who aren’t social distancing. They will not arrest them, though.