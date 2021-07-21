Missouri church leaders implore congregants: Get vaccinated

O’FALLON, Mo. (AP) — As lead pastor of one of Missouri’s largest churches, Jeremy Johnson has heard all the reasons congregants don’t want to get the COVID-19 vaccination.

He wants them to know it’s not only OK to do so, it’s what the Bible urges.

Across Missouri, hundreds of pastors, priests, and other church leaders are reaching out to urge vaccinations in a state under siege from the Delta variant.

Health experts say the spread is due largely to low vaccination rates.

Now, many churches in southwestern Missouri, like Johnson’s North Point Church, are hosting vaccination clinics. Meanwhile, more than 200 church leaders have signed a statement urging Christians to get vaccinated.

By JIM SALTER, Associated Press