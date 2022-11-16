ST. LOUIS – Budweiser Guns ‘N Hoses is hosting its annual police vs. firefighters boxing match on Wednesday, Nov. 23.

Judge Troy Cardona for the Missouri 23rd Circuit Court is training his bailiff for the match.

“Usually, we start training in August or right after the Fourth of July,” Cardona said. “We train two or three times a week. Then I tell him, you’ve got to get extra work in.”

Cardona has been involved with Guns ‘N Hoses since 2003, taking part as a fighter a few times and serving as a trainer for new boxers. The law enforcement boxing event will benefit The BackStoppers.

“There’s a lot of truth to the statements,” Cardona said. “You’ve got to keep going when you get knocked down. You’ve got to think about what you’re doing. You’ve got to practice some basics and think ahead.”

Tickets are still available for Budweiser Guns ‘N Hoses 2022 at the Enterprise Center. To purchase one, click here.

“Everybody loves it,” Cardona said. “That sounds ridiculous. You just got busted in the chops, or you got a bloody nose, or you just saw stars. But what they’re doing it for, is for their family. And it’s for their security and most importantly for those that gave that ultimate sacrifice.”