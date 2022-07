An Asian man wearing a mask has difficulty breathing and has a side effect after suffering from COVID-19.

WILDWOOD, Mo. – Some people continue to experience symptoms after recovering from COVID-19. The James clinic in Wildwood, Missouri will now expand its services from acute COVID care to long COVID care. The James clinic is offering a six-month-long treatment program that reduces inflammation and calms the immune system.

Learn more about the James Clinic’s long COVID program here.