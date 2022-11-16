JOPLIN, Mo. — Contract Freighters Inc., also known as CFI, has entered some of their truck wraps into a national contest. Commercial Carrier Journal (CCJ) is once again hosting their “Five Flashiest Fleets” contest. The Journal reaches nearly 100,000 subscribers within the freight transport business.

Joplin based CFI said they found out about the contest last year, and decided to enter their patriotic rigs into this year’s Commercial Carrier Journal contest. CFI is just one of nearly 40 trucking companies that submitted an entry.

Now that the submission deadline has come and gone, CCJ’s Five Flashiest Fleets contest is now open for voting. If you would like to vote for your favorite rig wraps, you can do so, HERE. The voting deadline is November 18th. You can cast your vote for up to five fleet designs.

Winners from last year’s contest can be viewed, HERE.