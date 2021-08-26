Missouri computer whiz looking for a forever family to flourish with

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Deriyon is 12 years old and knows what he likes – computers. They fascinate him, and he’s great with them. He’s also hoping for a fresh start where he can peruse his passion with support and unconditional love.

I took him to Science City’s Maker Studio inside Union Station, and immediately he was in his element.

“Is that what you use and then it makes it on the computer?” he asked maker, Travis Brown.

Travis sat with Deriyon to show him all about how 3D printing. Deriyon told him he wanted to make something different than they had planned. He wanted to learn how to build a house. While Deriyon wants to build a house, what he really needs is a home, and a family.

He’s been in foster care since 2017 when he was 8. He says when he entered foster care it was a sad time for him. He was moved between three different homes but has been with his current placement for three years.

Photos courtesy of AJ Film & Photo

Photos courtesy of AJ Film & Photo

Photos courtesy of AJ Film & Photo

Photos courtesy of AJ Film & Photo

Photos courtesy of AJ Film & Photo

Photos courtesy of AJ Film & Photo

Photos courtesy of AJ Film & Photo

The middle schooler is quiet, responsible, organized and focused. He keeps track of everything he needs to do, and does well at school. In his life he wants things to be different than the life he was born into.

“I want people who weren’t like my parents,” Deriyon said.

He’s dedicated to building his own life and needs a family that will help him flourish. In his short time with Deriyon, Brown says he sees a lot of potential, and he is good at design. Instead of making a simple house, Deriyon built one with multiple windows, a door, columns on the inside to support the roof, and even a sunroof.

“I see an architect there, or an engineer. Just the way he was already thinking about the interior of the building and where to place the different objects,” Brown said.

He even took a liking to FOX4’s equipment. He wanted to know all about our cameras and how they work. He says he’s especially interested in Go Pros, because he would like to try filming underwater adventures someday. We let him take our Go Pro for a spin around Science City.

Deriyon’s house turned out great, and he got to take it home with him. Brown hopes he uses his experience to feed into his passion for learning.

“I hope that he finds a family that loves and supports him and can really help him peruse this passion that he has for 3D design and technology and things like that, because I think he does really have a bright future as long as someone is there to foster it for him,” Brown said.

Deriyon can’t see the future, but he knows what he wants in it. All it takes is one family to see his potential and give him a home.

He’s like most kids. He has a passion and something he loves to do. Many times, foster children’s passions get overlooked or lost in the years they are trying to get by to adulthood. Becoming a foster parent, or adopting, can help these kids get the encouragement and support they need. This can lead them not only to an independent adult life, but a life where they can live their dreams.

Thank you for supporting Thursday’s Child, because all children deserve a family.

Want to adopt him?

If you’re interested in learning more about how to adopt Deriyon, please get in touch with Megan Fisher, the Adoption Coordinator for Jackson County at 816-889-2144.

Interested in becoming a foster or adoptive parent in Missouri?

Cornerstones of Care specializes in Standard and Career Foster Licenses at 1-855-SRV-KIDS (855-778-5437) or visit their website.

Crittenton Children’s Center (Saint Lukes) focuses on medical homes, homes that can accommodate sibling groups, and homes for older youth (age 12 and up).

If you are interested in learning more about this organization please reach out to Virginia Fatseas at (816) 986-5209

Missouri Alliance offers elevated needs training (Level A & B) to our Resource Families. They also train our foster parents in TBRI (Trust Based Relational Intervention) as well as SOS (Signs of Safety).

If you are interested in learning more about this organization please reach out to Karie Scott-Roark email: KRoark@MA-CF.org.

Great Circle Behavioral Health for Children & Families does foster care licensing for prospective foster parents.

If you are interested in learning more about this organization please reach out to Jaqueline Brown at (816) 255-1503 or Jacqueline.Brown@greatcircle.org

Interested in becoming a foster or adoptive parent in Kansas?

KVC Kansas

To become an adoptive parent you can find more information by calling (888) 655-5500.

To become a foster parent you can sign up for a class or learn more through their website.

Cornerstones of Care

To become an adoptive or foster parent you can contact Denise Gibson at (913) 209-5923 or email her at denise.gibson@cornerstonesofcare.org.

Want to see more children who are looking for a family?

Want to become a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) for foster children in the metro?

According to CASA’s website, a court appointed special advocate make a life-changing different for children who have experienced abuse or neglect. Each volunteer is appointed by a judge to advocate for a child’s best interest in court.

Their volunteers help judges develop a fuller picture of each child’s life. Their advocacy enables judges to make the most well-informed decision for each child.

Missouri

Jackson County CASA

Clay County CASA: To volunteer with Clay County CASA, contact the Program Director, Ashley Zugelter, at 816-736-8400 or email ashley.zugelter@courts.mo.gov.

CASA of Lafayette & Saline Counties: To volunteer with 15th Judicial Circuit CASA, contact the Executive Director, Robin McGinnity Connelly, at 660-259-2590 or email casarobin@yahoo.com. You can also visit their Facebook page.

Kansas

CASA of Wyandotte & Johnson Counties

CASA of Atchison & Leavenworth Counties: To volunteer contact the Executive Director, Kelly Meyer, at (913) 651-6440 or email her at Lv1casa@sbcglobal.net.

Douglas County CASA: To volunteer contact the Executive Director, Diana Frederick, at (785) 832-5172 or email her at dfrederick@douglas-county.com.

Want to reach out to Sherae?

For business inquiries or questions that are unable to be answered through this article, you can reach out to Sherae Honeycutt, the host of Thursday’s Child, by email at sherae.honeycutt@fox4kc.com.