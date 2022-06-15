ST. LOUIS – A candidate seeking nomination for a Missouri Congress seat has launched a raffle to give away an AR-15 every day in July.

Wesley Smith seeks Republican nomination for Missouri’s 2nd Congressional District, a spot currently held by another Republican in Ann Wagner.

Smith says his campaign is giving away an AR-15 a day in July to supporters and donors. His campaign announced a raffle on his Facebook page earlier this month, where Smith says anyone can purchase a ticket for $1 and potentially win an AR-15.

Smith’s announcement comes as US lawmakers look to advance legislation on gun control, following mass shootings in Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde, Texas, that resulted in 29 combined deaths. One Missouri state lawmaker is also pushing for legislation that would ban teenagers from purchasing semiautomatic guns and weapons in the state.