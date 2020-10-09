Missouri congressman accuses Prince Harry and Megan Markle of election interference

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend The Endeavour Fund Awards at Mansion House on March 05, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – With voting already underway and election day itself just a few weeks away and the nation’s eyes focused on the election’s integrity, a congressman from southern Missouri has accused the British royal family of what he says is interference.

In a letter released Friday, U.S. Representative Jason Smith wrote to the British Ambassador complaining about Prince Harry and Megan Markle’s recording of a get out the vote video and to “reject hate speech, misinformation and online negativity.”

Rep. Smith said Markle, who retained her American citizenship after marrying Prince Harry in 2018, has political opinions that are “thinly disguised and widely reported.” Speaking out, the letter says, is “a serious breach of the British Royal Family’s policy of political neutrality and an inappropriate act of domestic interference by one of our closest allies.”

Finally, the letter asks the British government to strip the couple of “all titles, styles, and privileges,” if it cannot ensure that the pair won’t interfere.

Prince Harry and Megan Markle are using foreign titles to campaign against President Trump and interfere with our election. Today, I asked the British Government to put a stop to it.



— Rep. Jason Smith (@RepJasonSmith) October 9, 2020