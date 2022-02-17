Missouri Conservation experts warn of coyote concerns for pets

The Missouri Department of Conservation is warning residents to be aware of the potential for coyotes to come into contact with family pets. Courtesy: Getty Images

ST. LOUIS–Food. Fear. Vigilance.

These are the three keys Missouri Department of Conservation officials are warning the public to keep in mind in what are four very active months for coyote activity in the state. Breeding season begins in February, with mothers giving birth within two months. With pups comes the need for more food.

“Unlike many other kinds of wildlife, coyotes adapt particularly well around human development and coexist with people in many places. These areas can include municipal parks and other urban green space, golf courses, cemeteries, suburban wooded common areas, and even within subdivisions themselves,” the department said in an advisory this week.

The department says that’s why coyotes can end up running into pets, which they attack not because of a need for food, but for the competition for it.

What can you do to minimize the risk to your home and pets?

Food sources: Don’t leave pet food outside. Cover your trash cans, and wait as long as you can before putting trash and recycling out for pick up.

Fear: Use whatever scare tactics work for you if you see coyotes approaching. Yell. spray a hose. Use an air horn. Some people have been known to bang pots and pans.

Vigilance: Don’t leave pets outside alone.

