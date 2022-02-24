Missouri contractor sentenced to prison after not paying back scammed customers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Convicted contractor Brian Spencer Pummell will be cooling his heels in prison for a very long time.

Pummell was featured on FOX4 Problem Solvers a few years ago after defrauding more than a dozen families from St. Joseph to Springfield. Customers, including Bryan Irick, said he would collect a hefty deposit upfront and then disappear.

The last time Problem Solvers checked in on Pummell was last year after the Missouri Attorney General’s Office convicted him for deceptive business practices. A judge told Pummell he could stay out of prison if he repaid $27,000 to his customers.

According to court records, Pummell never bothered to make those payments or check in with his probation officer. He was also caught with meth. Pummell admitted to everything in court, records showed.

This time, the judge was apparently tired of Pummell and his empty promises.

Pummell was sentenced to 12 years behind bars. When he finally gets out, Pummell will still have to repay his customers every dime he owes them, according to the attorney general’s office.