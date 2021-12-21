Missouri court adds to ban on Biden contractor vaccine rule

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A federal judge in Missouri has issued a preliminary injunction prohibiting a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for federal contractors from being enforced in 10 states that sued.

The order Monday comes on top of a nationwide injunction against the mandate issued earlier this month by a federal judge in Georgia.

Under orders from President Joe Biden’s administration, all new, renewed or extended federal contracts were to include a clause requiring employees to be fully vaccinated Jan. 18.

The contractor requirement is separate from vaccine mandates that Biden also has issued for health care workers and for businesses with more than 100 employees.

All face legal challenges.

