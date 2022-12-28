JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – On Wednesday, a Missouri court ruled that the state must reimburse Planned Parenthood organizations after the state previously refused to pay for non-abortion health services for Medicaid customers.

In March 2022, Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region and Southwest Missouri and Planned Parenthood Great Plains sued the Missouri Department of Social Services after DSS stopped reimbursement payments. At the time, Governor Mike Parson signed a bill that refused compensation for customers with MO HealthNet receiving care at any Planned Parenthood health centers.

Those services were for cancer screenings, birth control, STI testing and treatment, but not abortions.

Even though DSS refused to pay for services provided to Medicaid customers, 11 Planned Parenthood locations in Missouri continued to provide care to those individuals at no cost.

“Today’s decision re-affirms federal Medicaid law, which protects every patient’s right to choose their provider,” said Yamelsie Rodríguez, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region and Southwest Missouri.

Rodríguez also criticized the state’s insistence on a prolonged legal battle, calling it “a waste of taxpayer dollars.”