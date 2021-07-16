Missouri COVID spike: Check the charts and maps

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – It is easy to get lost in all the numbers when talking about COVID cases. What you need you know as you head into your weekend is this, Missouri is among five states where the virus is spiking.

The St. Louis Area Pandemic Task Force says that you can see our new case numbers look eerily similar to where we were last August. But, now 40 percent of Missourians are fully vaccinated.

Compare those numbers to Illinois where 73 percent of adults have received at least one vaccine dose and more than 57 percent are fully vaccinated

Missouri’s data tracker shows at least 66 percent of all people over age 65 are fully vaccinated. But, only 16 percent of people in the 12-14-year-old group are fully vaccinated. These are middle schoolers and high school freshmen.

If you are not vaccinated, doctors say even if you’d had COVID, you can get covid again and get very sick. People who are not vaccinated should continue to wear masks in public and practice social distancing.

Missouri COVID hotspot map

Total percentage of people fully vaccinated in the St. Louis area:

Total percentage of people fully vaccinated in Missouri:

Total percentage of people full vaccinated in Illinois:

St. Louis Pandemic Taskforce Hospital Status Information: