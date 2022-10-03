Red and blue police lights near a car crash in a city at night.

DOUGLAS COUNTY Mo. — A loving Arkansas mother and a doting Missouri father seem happy on the outside. But what happens when she snaps? On this episode of Snapped, take a deep dive and find out what pushed April Quick to her breaking point.

Oxygen’s true-crime series, “Snapped,” profiles cases of women accused of murder. The April Quick episode of Snapped aired on October 2 of this year. This chapter of the documentary series is about the death of Quick’s ex-boyfriend Phillip Taylor of Macomb, Missouri.

The Northwest Arkansas Democrat Gazette reports that, Quick of Mountain Home, Arkansas, was sentenced on Wednesday, April 4, 2012, for stabbing and shooting Taylor.

Quick and her roommate, Aimee Herring, murdered Taylor on Sept. 10, 2010, at the rest stop between Ava and Mansfield.

Prosecutors say that Taylor was trying to gain visitation rights to three children he fathered with Quick and had agreed to meet the women a the park to discuss the children.

Herring plead guilty in 2011 and was sentenced to 15 years in prison. The Douglas County Herald reports that, in January 2012, Quick entered a plea of guilty to 2nd-degree murder and armed criminal action in Douglas County Circuit Court.

To find out the more in-depth story of Quick and Taylor, watch the Snapped Season 31, Episode 12: April Quick.