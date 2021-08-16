Missouri deer season 2021: Here’s what you need to know

An Arkansas hunter died after apparently being gored by a deer, the state’s Game and Fish Commission said. (FILE)

ST. LOUIS, MO – Deer hunting season is approaching in Missouri, here’s what you need to know.

Archery

Archery hunting runs from Sept. 15, 2021 to Nov. 12, 2021 and Nov. 24, 2021 to Jan. 15, 2022. Hunting hours are one-half hour before sunrise to one-half hour after sunset. Some counties may have an antler restriction. Archer’s Hunting Permit allows for two deer of either sex, and only one antlered deer may be taken before November 14. Hunters can purchase and fill any number of archery anterless deer hunting permits in open counties.

Firearms

Firearms youth hunting runs from Oct. 30, 2021 to Oct. 31, 2021 and Nov. 26, 2021 to Nov. 28, 2021. Firearms hunting November portion runs from Nov. 13, 2021 to Nov. 23, 2021. Firearms antlerless portion runs from Dec. 4, 2021 to Dec. 12, 2021. Firearms alternative methods run from Dec. 25, 2021 to Jan. 4, 2022. Hours are one-half hour before sunrise to one-half hour after sunset. Some counties have and antler restriction. Some counties may be closed during the antlerless portion.

Hunters may only take two antlered deer during the archery and firearms deer hunting seasons combined. For more information visit the Missouri Department of Conservation website.