Missouri demand on critical race theory prompts $170K bill

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri lawmaker is demanding that Springfield’s public schools turn over three years’ worth of staff emails and other documents with references to critical race theory and more than two dozen other words or phrases.

In response, the school district is demanding a deposit of at least $170,000 to get started. The Springfield News-Leader reports that Republican state Rep. Craig Fishel filed his Sunshine Law request in early September.

Fishel is accusing the district of inflating the potential cost and said he may ask the House subpoena the records. District spokesperson Stephen Hall said Fishel’s request is “extraordinarily broad” and could require thousands of hours of staff time.