ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A Democrat from Creve Coeur vying for Republican Representative Ann Wagner’s seat has dropped out of the race. Ben Samuels is suspending his campaign after congressional maps were recently redrawn. His campaign says the new borders protect incumbent Ann Wagner.

New Missouri Congressional Map

Wagner has won re-election five times in the 2nd Congressional District. She will be seeking reelection in 2022.

“After months of dragging its feet, the Missouri General Assembly passed a new Congressional map with no regard for fairness or representativeness. Instead, they drew a map designed to give Ann Wagner a “more secure” district and to draw me out of it. We believe this map violates Missouri’s constitution; however, we’ve exhausted all of our legal options for now, and I have decided to withdraw from the race,” states Samuels.

The candidates still in the race for the Democratic primary on August 2, 2022, are state Representative Trish Gunby and Raymond Reed. Gunby’s current term in state office ends in 2023. Reed has experience as an organizer with the Missouri Democratic Party.