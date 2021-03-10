Missouri Democrat Kunce enters race for US Senate seat

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri Democrat who works at an organization that fights corporate monopolies is running for U.S. Senate.

Lucas Kunce launched his candidacy Tuesday.

The 38-year-old from Independence, Missouri is a Marine veteran. He’s the national security policy director at the American Economic Liberties Project. The organization advocates for government action against business concentration.

Other Democratic contenders include former state Sen. Scott Sifton and activist Timothy Shepard.

Republican U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt isn’t running for re-election.