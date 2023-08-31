ST. LOUIS – Missouri Democrats are planning to open up next year’s party-run presidential preference primary to 17-year-olds, but only if they turn 18 before the November 2024 election.

Missouri legislators repealed the state-run presidential preference primary in 2022. They argued that political parties, not taxpayers, should pick up the tab for party contests.

An effort to re-instate the primary failed this past legislative session. Now both Republicans and Democrats are moving forward with plans for party-run contests in 2024.

Missouri Democrats will hold theirs on March 23. They’ll also distribute mail-in ballots starting February 23 and require their return by March 12. The Missouri Republican Party has not announced plans for its 2024 presidential nominating contest.

They’re scheduled to meet on September 9 to discuss it.