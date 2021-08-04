Missouri Department of Conservation K9 tracks down hunter illegally harvesting

PIKE COUNTY, Mo. – Penny, a member of The Missouri Department of Conservation’s canine unit, assisted in tracking down a hunter accused of illegally harvesting animals in Pike County.

MDC said their conservation agents received an Operation Game Thief call related to a group of campers illegally shooting animals. When agents responded to the area, Penny and the agents were able to find the hunter and the animals.

Charges have now been filed against the hunter.

MDC posted a photo on their Facebook page of agents Dirk Otterstein, Sarah Foran, Don Clever, and K9 Penny.

Clever and Penny visited FOX 2 News in The Morning on Thursday, July 29.

Clever said conservation agents are the protection branch of the MDC.

The dogs in the new MDC canine unit are sporting breed dogs. Clever said there are three labrador retrievers and two german shorthaired pointers. The dogs’ duties include assisting in tracking violators, search and rescue efforts, detecting concealed wildlife, and evidence recoveries like searching for guns, shell casings, cell phones, and more.