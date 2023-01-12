ST. LOUIS – The Missouri Department of Conservation has recently opened a public outreach office in St. Louis City.

MDC’s Howard Wood Urban Outreach Office is located at 4640 Shenandoah Avenue, just east of the Vandeventer Avenue and South Kingshighway Boulevard intersection. The new office offers walk-in services for the public, as well as free publications and conservation-related data. The office will not carry other MDC Nature Shop items.

MDC’s last office was in the city of St. Louis back in 2015 at the Dennis & Judith Jones Visitor Center in Forest Park. From 1994-2015, MDC had an office in the city.

MDC’s St. Louis Regional Administrator, Julianne Stone, expressed her feelings surrounding the returning of an outreach office in the city.

“We are very excited to be returning to the City of St. Louis after eight years. The new office will make it easier to bring urban community conservation best practices, resources, and information to city and inner-ring St. Louis County residents, schools, and partner organizations.”

The new building is open to the public on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Thursdays from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., and Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The office is closed Sundays and Mondays.

