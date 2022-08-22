ST. LOUIS – The Missouri Department of Conservation issued a statement Monday saying that a fish caught in the Lake of the Ozarks is not a world record or a state record after they said so last week.

Further testing found that the fish taken on May 16 by Rich Porter of Omaha, Nebraska is not a pure shortnose gar. MDC said genetic testing confirmed this. More testing is being done to determine the species.

The 2006 record shortnose gar taken by alternative method still stands at 13 pounds and 1 ounce. That fish was taken from Mark Twain Lake.

Porter took what would have been a world record fish while bowfishing. It was a 14-pound, 6-ounce fish.