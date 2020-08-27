Missouri Department of Insurance explains how to know if someone has taken life insurance out on you

ST. LOUIS – As the heart-wrenching family business of the Montgomery family unraveled in front of everyone, it led to an intriguing question: how do you know if someone has taken out an insurance policy on you?

The question arises after Sweetie Pies Co-owner, James Timothy Norman, attempted to cash in on a $450,000 life insurance policy on his nephew, Andre Montgomery, after allegedly setting up a murder for hire plot that killed him.

Fox 2 went to Missouri Department of Commerce and Insurance to get some answers.

Carrie Couch is the director of the consumer affairs division.

“We actually get that fairly frequently at the department and you don’t know,” said Couch.

She says questions like this arise all the time and normally all indications point to one road.

“There had to have been some fraud involved and so if someone had perpetrated some type of fraud scheme then as a consumer you absolutely wouldn’t know if someone had done that,” said Couch.

The fraud Director Couch spoke of is allegedly what happened in Norman’s case.

Music producer turned insurance agent, Waiel Yaghnam, better known as Wally, is the third person charged in the murder for hire scheme.

Authorities say he and Norman fraudulently obtained the policy by lying on the application.

Norman ended up never getting paid out the insurance money.

Couch says that isn’t surprising.

“For an adult, you have to have their consent, so you can’t – these instances are rare,” said Couch.

So, what should you do if you suspect someone may have a policy out on you?

Director Couch says it would be wise to remain vigilant or call the consumer hotline at 800-726-7390.