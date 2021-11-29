Missouri deputy working as a school resource officer charged with sodomy

HOWELL COUNTY, Mo. – A Howell County deputy has been charged with sodomy with a victim under the age of 14-years-old.

Deputy Rob Pilkington was arrested last week after allegations of sexually-inappropriate behavior were reported to the Sheriff’s Office. The allegations were forwarded to the Missouri Department of Social Services, and an investigation was conducted.

Court documents say Pilkington had sexual relations with a 13-year-old child on November 24. The next day a representative with the Children’s Advocacy Center spoke with the child about the incident.

According to a probable cause statement, also on November 25, investigators with the Missouri State Highway Patrol interviewed Pilkington about the incident. Pilkington admitted to having sexual contact with the victim.

Pilkington was a school resource officer at South Fork Elementary. School officials say the incident happened outside the workday, and did not involve a South Fork student.

Howell County Sheriff Brent Campbell released this statement:

As with all matters that erode the integrity and efficiency of your Office of Sheriff, I want to reinforce to the community that an internal investigation shall be administered in order to discover any potential points of failure in order mitigate such matters. Lastly, as your Sheriff, I have been bestowed the greatest honor, which is to Lead in the service and protection of our community with integrity and transparency that will continue a forged trust. Sheriff Brent Campbell