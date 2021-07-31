Missouri Disabled Water Ski Association hosts annual event at Creve Coeur Lake

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. – The rain may have limited time spent in Creve Coeur Lake, but participants of the Missouri Disabled Water Ski Association’s annual summer splash event say that was the only limitation.

The Missouri Disabled Water Ski Association (MDWSA) continued a tradition that started in 2009 at Creve Coeur lake Friday into Saturday.

“It teaches people with disabilities that they can do anything they put their mind to,” event coordinator Heather Pennington said.

“There’s no limitations with adaptations is our motto so we get people out here they get to experience life and recreation that they can do with their families friends, and we teach them how to do it. It creates life and independence, it’s amazing.”

The MDWSA puts on the summer splash event where people get to water ski, go boating, and more. And they did from 8 a.m. until about 10:30 a.m. Those in the water felt rain, heard thunder and saw lightning.

“I was already in and I was in my ski. I was getting to go for the second time, and then they told me no, I couldn’t, so hopefully, after the rain, I can get out and do it again. I love doing it though,” Jody Higgins said.

In more than 20 years Higgins has been coming to the summer splash, this year was the first time weather had caused a delay.



But it was worth it.

“They’re all family like to us they’ve all seen my son grow up so it’s a really nice community we’ve got to know,” Higgins said.

Bobby Reidelberger agrees and says he’s done a little bit of everything in the last few days.

“I skied and tubed yesterday oh I jet skied oh I mean it was awesome,” Reidelberger said.

A solid lineup of time well spent. With the hope of getting back out on the lake before four when the event ended.



Rain or shine he was glad to have the opportunity to get out on the water.

“It’s unbelievable how far our culture has come and how far our world has come in being able to include everyone.”





