CAMDENTON, Mo. — Police say that Communications Officer Amy Hufferd coached a man, whose wife was giving birth prematurely in their home, through the birthing process. She delivered a set of twins. An ambulance arrived at the scene later and the mother and babies were healthy.

“Ecstatic it’s probably the best call I have ever taken,” Hufferd said, recounting her experience. She explains this was the first time she ever took a call like that.

Hufferd is also a mother of twins. She will receive a dispatcher headset stork lapel pin to wear with her uniform.

“Some days all the training kicks in and, as a result, two new babies are delivered safely,” said Sergeant Scott Hines.