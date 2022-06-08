ST. LOUIS – Have you been saving your gas receipts? If so, you might be eligible for a partial refund through the Missouri Department of Revenue.

Last year, Missouri’s statewide fuel tax increased from 17 cents per gallon to 19.5 cents per gallon. Around that time, the Missouri DOR announced some residents could be eligible for refunds of the 2.5 cents tax increase per gallon paid on gas purchases after Oct. 1, 2021.

The Missouri DOR launched a new online form, known as the 4923-H, on Memorial Day. While the form to submit a refund claim recently became available, residents will have to wait until at least July 1 to file a claim through an online portal.

According to the Missouri DOR, “A claim must be filed by the customer who purchased the fuel, and records of each purchase must be maintained by the customer and available for inspection by the department for three years.”

Anyone looking to file a claim must also buy gas for vehicles weighing less than 26,000 pounds and use their vehicles for highway use. In addition to meeting these criteria, Missouri DOR will require applicants to share the following information to submit a refund claim:

Vehicle identification number of the motor vehicle into which the motor fuel was delivered

Date of sale

Name and address of who is buying

Name and address of who is selling

Number of gallons purchased

Number of gallons purchased and charged Missouri fuel tax, as a separate item.

Refund claims can be submitted from July 1, 2022, to Sept. 30, 2022, on purchases made after Oct. 1, 2021, the date Missouri most recently increased its gas tax. The 4923-H form is meant to log such purchases and offers specific instructions for people trying to make refund claims on multiple vehicles.

Following the gas tax increase in October, Missouri’s motor fuel tax rate will increase by 2.5 cents per gallon annually on July 1 through 2025. The state will raise the gas tax 2.5 cents each of the next three years after Gov. Mike Parson signed SB 262 into action last year.

The bill also offers provisions that allow Missourians to request a refund once a year for refunds on the gas tax in the following amounts:

2.5 cents in 2022

5 cents in 2023

7.5 cents in 2024

10 cents in 2025

12.5 cents in 2026 and each year after

For more information on how to prepare to apply and requirements for a refund, click here.