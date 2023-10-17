JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri Education Commissioner Margie Vandeven is resigning effective July 1, 2024. She informed State Board of Education members during their meeting this morning. Vandeven served as commissioner from 2015 to 2017, then returned to the position in 2019.

Dr. Vandeven has over 30 years of experience, including seven years in Missouri’s top educational position. That position comes with one of the highest salaries in the state. She oversees the state’s approximately 900,000 public school students.

“Serving as Commissioner of Education for the great state of Missouri has been the honor and the opportunity of a lifetime,” states Commissioner Vandeven.

“Commissioner Vandeven has led the department through unprecedented events and challenging times, but her focus has never wavered — she always works to do what’s best for students,” states State Board of Education President Charlie Shields.

“Margie has been a true champion for public education and a steadfast leader throughout her tenure as Commissioner of the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education,” states Governor Mike Parson.

The O’Fallon, Missouri, native has a bachelor’s degree in education from Missouri State University, a master’s degree in educational administration and supervision from Loyola University Maryland, and a Ph.D. in educational leadership from Saint Louis University. She has also been recognized as a distinguished alumna by both Missouri State University and St. Louis University.