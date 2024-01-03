ST. LOUIS — Missouri is expecting seasonable temperatures with dry weather through Friday. Meteorologists are expecting some snow starting Friday and a significant winter storm system to move into the area next week.

Chris Higgins says that he is tracking the system that just landed on the west coast. This will bring some nuisance rain and snow showers to the region from Friday night into Saturday. Impacts from that storm system are expected to be minor at this time.

A much more powerful storm system will affect the entire region from Monday night through Tuesday next week. Powerful does not necessarily equal heavy snow for our area, although we cannot rule that out.

This system has a lot of wind energy and a lot of moisture. What it lacks is cold air. Rain or snow, this system is expected to bring impactful weather to the region that is likely to impact travel. On the plus side, it will also deliver a solid shot of much needed precipitation, which will take a small bite out of the drought for now.