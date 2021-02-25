Missouri father charged after infant found with substantial burns

CAMDENTON, Mo.- The father who was arrested after his infant was found with substantial burns has been charged.

Court documents say 30-year-old Samuel Webster has been charged with abuse or neglect of a child.

According to a probable cause statement from the Camden County Sheriff’s Office, on February 14, the infant was taken to Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach with burns on its lower half.

The father, Webster, told nursing staff he bathed the child the day prior in lukewarm water, and when he dried the child off, skin started peeling off. The child was transported o a burn unit in Springfield.

According to court records, an investigator with the Camden County Sheriff’s Office went to the home of Webster and talked with the mother on February 16. Webster told the investigator that the hot water line was frozen solid; the investigator also noticed the heater thermostat was under 125 degrees. Webster told the investigator the burn was from a combination of aloe and diaper rash cream.

The PC statement says the investigator then contacted a doctor in Springfield. The doctor told the investigator the burn wounds are consistent with what appears to be non-accidental trauma, and the burns do not appear to be secondary to a chemical burn.

On February 17, the investigator was notified that the burns in certain areas had reached third-degree.

Court records say Webster has a criminal history of theft, assault, domestic assault, violation of order of protection, and resisting arrest.

Webster was scheduled for his initial court appearance Thursday morning in Camden County.