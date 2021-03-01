Missouri father who disappeared with 2 sons charged with kidnapping

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A man who left his southwest Missouri home with his two young sons on Thursday is facing parental kidnapping charges as authorities continuing searching for the three.

Greene County prosecutors charged Darrell Peak on Monday. He and his 3- and 4-year-old sons left their home in Pleasant Hope on Thursday afternoon.

They were seen that evening in Warsaw and Peak’s abandoned vehicle was found Thursday night. Investigators say they do not believe Peak intends to return to the Springfield area.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Peak suffers from depression and has made suicidal statements in the past.