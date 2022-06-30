ST. LOUIS – A different type of hunting season begins Thursday night in Missouri. It’s the search for frogs!

The hunting season for bullfrogs and green frogs starts at sunset and runs through Halloween. The daily limit is eight frogs of each species.

The Missouri Department of Conservation said frogging is a fun and exciting way to discover nature this summer. Adults do need either a fishing permit or a small-game hunting permit before they hop to hunting. Children 15 and under and Missouri residents age 65 and older are not required to have a permit.

Those using a fishing permit may take frogs by hand, hand net, atlatl, gig, bow, trotline, throwline, limb line, bank line, jug line, snagging, snaring, grabbing, or pole-and-line.

With a small-game hunting permit, frogs may be harvested using a .22-caliber or smaller rimfire rifle or pistol, pellet gun, atlatl, bow, crossbow, or by hand or hand net. The use of artificial light is permitted when frogging.

Click here to get a Missouri hunting or fishing license.