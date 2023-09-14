“ST. LOUIS — The Missouri Gaming Association (MGA) estimates that there are approximately 14,000 illegal gambling machines scattered throughout the state. MGA is advocating for the seizure of these machines statewide, they said that these slot machines are continuing to steal money from Missourians.

MGA says that St. Louis County Councilman Ernie Trakas of District 6 is taking action against illegal slot machines in St. Louis County. He is working on the creation and enforcement of ordinances to ban the machines. They are often found in places like gas stations and restaurants.

Currently, law enforcement agencies in Missouri must address illegal slot machines independently, as there is no state law specifically regulating them.

The unregulated gambling machines break Missouri’s gambling laws. The MGA says that they divert tax revenue that could benefit the state. There are laws that ban these machines like 572.010 RSMo.