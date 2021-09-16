Missouri gas prices remain the same despite Hurricane Nicholas

ST. LOUIS – Missouri state gas prices are stable so far after Hurricane Nicholas.

According to AAA Gas Prices, the average gas price across the state is $2.84 per gallon of regular unleaded fuel. That price remains the same from last week and is 94 cents more than Sept 16, 2020.

Drives in Springfield and St. Louis are paying the highest price on average at $2.89 per gallon. Drivers in Joplin are paying the lowest average at $2.78 per gallon.

The national average is $3.19 per gallon for regular unleaded fuel.

For more information visit the AAA Gas Prices.