Missouri General Assembly convenes; protest remains peaceful outside of Capitol

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Dozens of protestors gathered at the Missouri State Capitol in support of President Donald Trump on the first day of the 2021 legislative session.

Supports came from across the state to Jefferson City, flying Trump flags and shouting, “Stop the Steal.” The rally lasted for a few hours and those at the rally said they were standing with Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley in rejecting the Electoral College vote.

During his weekly COVID-19 briefing, Gov. Mike Parson people should “absolutely not” place blame for the violence on Trump or the Republicans trying to block the vote for the electoral college.

“I am a law-and-order guy,” Parson said. “I don’t care what you present to be or the cause you’re under. You don’t violate the law. There’s rules and regulations you have to abide by. That’s what I believe. No matter who you support, no matter what your politics are, you have to be responsible for your conduct. When you try to blame the president or blame somebody else, you know, my understand is the president told them not to committee any crimes.

The protest at the Missouri State Capitol took place Wednesday morning on the South Lawn. It was an event on Facebook that was planned more than a week ago. The organizer said she is upset that there is no investigation into the election.

“We do believe our votes in this election were stolen,” Organizer of the “Stop the Steal” even in Jefferson City Brianna Croster said. “We do feel like Donald Trump won this election. We are upset that nobody will give us an evidentiary hearing. I think that even if they do certify today, it’s not over. I don’t think Biden will ever become the president. Just because I do think we will get what we deserve.”

Wednesday was also the first day of regular session. Senate Democrats planned to hold a press conference after the Senate adjourned, but a note sent to reporters said it was canceled “as domestic terrorists storm U.S. Capitol.”

Senate Majority Leader Caleb Rowen, R-Columbia continued on with his press conference after adjournment. He said the people who are using this method to prove a point, are doing more damage than what they know.

“I think we’ve been divided for so long and I think everyone is to blame for completely different reasons, but leaders lead and I think, you contrast with what is happening there today with what happened here,” Rowden said. “This is what it’s supposed to look like. I think at the end of the day, I think we’ve all messed this thing up.”

Missouri Capitol Police Chief Zim Schwartze told our Missouri Capitol Bureau Chief Emily Manley there were no arrest made during the protest and it was a “peaceful” gathering. Schwartze also said it was a “normal first day of session here in the Capitol.” She said no extra police needed to be called in.

During the session, Rob Vescovo was elected Speaker of the House. Vescovo, along with House Speaker Pro Tem John Wiemann (R-O’Fallon), and Majority Floor Leader Dean Plocher (R-St. Louis) issued a statement instead of holding a press conference after adjournment.

“The violent and destruction that occurred today in our nation’s capital is unacceptable. Peaceful protests are an important part of free speech, but violence can never be tolerated.”

House Minority Leader Crystal Quade also issued a statement Wednesday afternoon, saying:

The armed insurrection currently taking place in our nation’s capital is an affront to democracy and everything America represents. Although today’s events are shocking, they, unfortunately, aren’t surprising and are the inevitable outcome of months of Republican leaders – including many in Missouri – pushing the lie of a Trump victory and attempting to overturn a legitimate election. House Democrats strongly denounce this violent coup attempt and are deeply disappointed Governor Parson and other Missouri Republican elected officials won’t do the same.