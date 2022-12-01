ST. LOUIS – Missouri will receive nearly $200 million to improve broadband access through the American Rescue Plan’s Capital Projects Fund.

The U.S. Department of the Treasury announced allotments Thursday for Missouri and six other states. Funding aims to support critical capital projects that enable work, education, and health monitoring for communities in need.

Missouri will receive $196.7 million for broadband infrastructure, which is expected to help around 38,000 homes and businesses without high-speed internet access. This will be offered through the Missouri Broadband Infrastructure Grant Program, which can provide internet service with speeds of 100/100 Mbps for those without high-speed, reliable broadband, including some in rural and underprivileged communities.

The Capital Projects Fund has helped invest $3 billion into 22 states, according to the U.S. Department of the Treasury.

“The pandemic upended life as we knew it—from work to school to connecting with friends and family—and exposed the stark inequity in access to affordable and reliable high-speed internet in communities across the country in rural, Tribal, and other underrepresented communities,” said Deputy Secretary Wally Adeyemo via a news release. “This funding will lay the foundation for the Biden-Harris Administration’s historic investments to increase access to high-speed internet and reduce internet bills for American households and businesses.”

The latest round of Capital Projects Fund awards will also help with broadband access in Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Minnesota and Utah.