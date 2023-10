ST. LOUIS – Missouri Goodwill is hosting a free career fair Tuesday.

There are job opportunities in accounting, education, childcare, IT, marketing, retail, transportation, and more. The career fair is from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Goodwill headquarters on Locust Street in downtown St. Louis.

We’ll speak with the MERS Goodwill president about those job opportunities and how you can prepare for Tuesday’s event on Fox 2 News at 7.