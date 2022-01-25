Missouri GOP, businesses divided over vaccine rules

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Republicans and businesses are divided over how to handle vaccine mandates.

A state House committee on Tuesday heard more than a dozen bills aimed at stopping coronavirus vaccination requirements imposed by businesses. But the proposals are splitting Republicans and the business community.

The two groups are typically closely aligned in Missouri.

While many Republican lawmakers want to prevent businesses from making their employees get vaccinated, the influential Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry says it should be up to employers to decide.

By SUMMER BALLENTINE, Associated Press