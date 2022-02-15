Missouri GOP continues fight to limit access to Medicaid

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri’s GOP-led House is advancing a proposal that would allow lawmakers to undo the expansion of Medicaid health care recently approved by voters.



House members gave the measure initial approval in a voice vote Tuesday. The proposal would give lawmakers the power to stop paying for Medicaid health care for newly eligible patients.

That would effectively kill Medicaid expansion. The Republican-led Legislature has long resisted giving more people access to government health care.



So advocates in 2020 instead went directly to voters, who approved the expansion. GOP lawmakers are still fighting the program.