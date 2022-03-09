Missouri GOP feud peaks in fight over sexual assault bill

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri state Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder is calling out a faction of fellow Republicans for torpedoing bipartisan bills by tacking on anti-abortion provisions and other controversial policies.

Thompson Rehder on Wednesday says the Conservative Caucus crossed a line by targeting bills aimed at helping new mothers and child abuse and sexual assault survivors.

Conservative Caucus members now are trying to add hot-button policies to bipartisan bills, frustrating fellow Republicans and Democrats. But Thompson Rehder says that will only lead to both policies failing.