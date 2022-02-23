Missouri GOP rejects filing fee from indicted lawmaker

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri Republican Party says it rejected a filing fee from state Rep. Patricia Derges, who is facing federal Medicaid fraud charges.

The party announced Wednesday that it would not accept the fee from Derges, of Nixa, while her case is in court.

In a 23-count indictment, federal prosecutors accuse Derges of submitting nearly $900,000 in false claims for federal funding for COVID-19 treatments.

The indictment also alleged she promoted amniotic fluid as a treatment for COVID-19 and other diseases by falsely claiming it contained stem cells. Derges could not be reached Wednesday at the state Capitol.