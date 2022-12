JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri Gov. Mike Parson will deliver the annual “State of the State” address in mid-January.

The speech is set for 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, according to an advisory from the governor’s office.

During the address, Parson is expected to announce the 2024 fiscal year budget proposal and legislative priorities. The address will come a few weeks into the 2023 legislative session.