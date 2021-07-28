Missouri Gov. Mike Parson visits Cuba on last stop of bicentennial tour

CUBA, Mo. – Gov. Mike Parson makes Cuba his last stop of the day for his bicentennial tour of Missouri.

Coming out of a tough year, the bicentennial tour promotes hope and is a reminder of how far the state has come.

“We couldn’t be more excited. It’s an honor and a privilege to welcome the governor, and his wife, and the staff on behalf of the city of Cuba,” Mayor Cody Leathers said.

“As a whole, our community does have a lot to represent.”

There is history, in addition to Route 66, and the famous murals to prove it. Cuba is just one example of what makes Missouri the “Show Me State.”

“You’re part of our history, you’re part of the history of this state,” Parson said.

The governor hopes more towns can follow Cuba’s example.

“You can see how unique this is now, and they’re known for that, and those are the kind of things you find out about all these little towns,” Parson said.

“Preserving that history of who they are and to make it a tourist destination.”