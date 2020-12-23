Missouri Gov. Parson grants 24 pardons, lessens 4 offenders sentences

FILE – In this July 7, 2020, file photo, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson speaks during a “National Dialogue on Safely Reopening America’s Schools,” event in the East Room of the White House, in Washington. Parson is clarifying comments he made Friday, July 17, that children returning to school will come down with the coronavirus but will “get over it,” remarks that drew criticism, including from the Missouri National Education Association’s leader. Parson said in a radio interview Tuesday, on KMOX in St. Louis, that he “didn’t do a good job” of making his point, but that he never meant to imply he didn’t care about children. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announced Monday he is pardoning 24 people, lessening the sentences of three prior drug offenders to house arrest, and lessening the sentence of a female drug offender.

Parson said he is granting pardons to those who have demonstrated a changed lifestyle and desire to move on from past behaviors.

“If we are to be a society that believes in forgiveness and second chances, then it is the next chapter in these individuals’ lives that will matter most,” Parson said.

On Wednesday, the Governor’s office released the names of those pardoned and granted lesser sentences.

The individuals the Governor pardoned are:

Robert Sutton, Jennifer Love, Randy Williams, Gary Olenhouse, Darryl Lennard, Brian Jennings, Vanessa Harris, Floyd Ferrell, Billy Carter, Rodney Hurst, Ardester Williams, Steven Kreeger, Bruce Orman, George Humphrey, Ronald Klingsmith, Gary Walton, Sr., Jamie Nanney, Larry Nolen, Kathy Hester-Kirksey, Cyndi Beech-Edgell, Irby Doyle, Troy Martin, Clay Pummil, and Nathan Lovellette.

These are the first pardons Parson has granted since taking office in 2018.

The individuals who sentences are being reduced to house arrest are Gary Mitchell. Jason Norman, and Darrell Harris.

The Governor’s office said after a home plan is approved by the Parole Board, the three offenders will serve the remainder of their prison terms under supervised house arrest.

The female offender, Anne Coke’s sentences have been reduced from two consecutive 15-year sentences to two consecutive eight-year sentences.

The latest report showed there were 3,695 pending clemency applications.

Governor Parson has instructed his legal team to continue reviewing clemency files and intends to keep working to reduce the backlog inherited by his administration.