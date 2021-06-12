Missouri Gov. signs Second Amendment Preservation Act into law

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri Governor Mike Parson has signed HB 85 into law, which establishes the Second Amendment Preservation Act, according to a press release from the Governor’s Office.

“Throughout my law enforcement career and now as Governor of the state of Missouri, I have and always will stand for the Constitution and our Second Amendment rights,” Gov. Parson said. “This legislation today draws a line in the sand and demonstrates our commitment to reject any attempt by the federal government to circumvent the fundamental right Missourians have to keep and bear arms to protect themselves and their property.”

This bill prohibits state and local cooperation with federal officials to enforce any action violating the “Second Amendment rights of Missourians,” according to those in favor of the legislation.

Law enforcement who violate someone’s Second Amendment rights will be liable for redress and monetary damages of $50,000.

HB 85 was sponsored by State Representative Jared Taylor, a Republican from Republic, Missouri.

Greene County Sheriff Jim Arnott spoke about this legislation to Ozarksfirst earlier in 2021. He told us while he supports the second amendment he sees an issue with language in the bill. Arnott said this could put his officers in a tough spot when investigating crimes.

Missouri’s House Minority Leader, Chrystal Quade, released a statement on Friday, June 11, calling HB 85 a “radical, dangerous and obviously unconstitutional attempt to declare that Missouri will refuse to follow federal gun laws.”

#INBOX | 24 hours before @GovParsonMO is set to sign the Second Amendment Preservation Act, House Minority Leader @crystal_quade releases a statement saying the legislation “rewards criminals, punishes police.” #moleg #mogov pic.twitter.com/bWuHUQ3XMa — Emily Manley (@EmilyManleyTV) June 11, 2021