Missouri governor asks White House to help stop spread of COVID in state

MISSOURI – Gov. Mike Parson wants help from the White House to deal with the climbing COVID cases in the state.

The White House has set up surge response teams to focus on getting more shots in communities with low vaccination rates.

The Centers for Disease Control said Missouri last week had the highest rate of Delta variant of Coronavirus cases in the country.

Approximately 1000 counties in the U.S. have vaccination coverage of less than 30 percent, according to the CDC.

Those communities are primarily in the midwest and southeast.

“Surge response teams will be ready to one, surge additional testing into communities to expand detection of the virus and allow public health authorities to do contact tracing to help contain outbreaks; two, provide therapeutics to help treat those infected with COVID; three, deploy federal personnel are needed,” said Jeff Zients, White House COVID-19 response coordinator.

“We’re requesting to address gaps and augment local staff supporting vaccination testing and therapeutics work; four, leverage CDC technical expertise to help communities experiencing or at risk for becoming hotspots with containment.”

Experts urge Americans to get the covid vaccine to stop the spread of the Delta variant. St. Louis City, and St. Louis and Jefferson Counties have asked residents again to wear masks when indoors.