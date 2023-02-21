ST. LOUIS – The shock and horror of the case have prompted outrage and calls for change across the state, including from the Missouri governor.

A teenager involved in a horrific accident over the weekend remains in critical condition Tuesday afternoon. Both of her legs were amputated after she was hit by a car in downtown St. Louis.

Janae Edmondson, 17, was in town for a volleyball tournament. The driver was awaiting trial for armed robbery and was speeding.

The Tennessee club’s volleyball team is asking for support. According to Edmondson’s coach, she is in critical but stable condition.

“She underwent another surgery a day ago. She got through that, and she still has a lot to overcome,” said Jeff Wismer, assistant director for the Middle Tennessee Volleyball Club.

The community is coming together to show their support, and a GoFundMe has been set up to help with expenses when she goes home.

“That GoFundMe has been valuable, not just the finances but the messages that are being relayed,” Wismer said.

Police arrested the driver, 21-year-old Daniel Riley, and he has been charged with the incident on Tuesday.

Riley was awaiting trial for an armed robbery in July 2022 and had been on house arrest. According to court documents, he violated the terms numerous times.

A spokesperson for the Circuit Attorney’s Office said the court was aware of Riley’s violations, and the decision to keep him out on bond was the judge’s decision.

Missouri Governor Mike Parson is calling for justice.

“It’s a serious crime, and you see what price that young lady paid for it, she’s going to lose both her legs,” Parson said. “Unfortunately, when people hear those stories in our state, it’s never a good day for the state of Missouri as a whole, yet alone the St. Louis region. People will have to be held accountable. We are going to have to go back to those days when repeat offenders and violent offenders are taken off the streets of our state.”

Meanwhile, Edmondson’s family and friends want answers.

“Janae’s dad and mom had to deal with why were we not in front of her. My question to the local authorities in St. Louis is: “Why was this guy not in jail last spring?” Wismer said. “Why was he not on house arrest, wearing his cuffs? Someone needs to answer if he should have been prosecuted months or years ago. I need to know why, this family deserves to know why, and prosecution should be firm and swift, so this never happens again. This should not have occurred.”

Edmondson is a tri-athlete, playing basketball, volleyball, and soccer. She was just admitted to the University of Tennessee Southern.

Her father says she yelled for him to “step back, step back” before she was hit and immediately lost one leg.

A driver involved in the crash pleaded not guilty in court on Tuesday.